US Navy ends search for USS Nimitz sailor in Arabian Sea

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The U.S. Navy says it has halted its search for a sailor believed to have gone overboard from the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz in the northern Arabian Sea.

The Navy identified the missing sailor as Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Ian McKnight. He disappeared Sunday, sparking a ship-wide search before the Navy sounded a “man overboard” alert for him.

The Navy said an investigation continued into McKnight’s disappearance.

The Nimitz, whose home port is Bremerton, Washington, has been in the Arabian Sea since late July with its 5,000 sailors and Marines. It replaced the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower.

