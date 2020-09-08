Verona High students have trouble logging on for the first day of school

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Students at Verona High School hit a snag Tuesday morning when they tried getting online for the first day of school.

According to the district, many school iPads were unable to reach the internet, meaning the students using them couldn’t get online for their virtual classes.

The district blamed the snafu on “issues” with the filter the iPads are using, Securely.

In a tweet, it said the company is working to get the problem resolved and thanked everyone for their patience.

We are currently experiencing issues with our iPad web filter, Securly. It is preventing many school iPads from reaching the internet. The company is working on it. Thank you for your patience. — VeronaAreaHighSchool (@VAHSwildcats) September 8, 2020

