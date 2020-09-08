Advertisement

Verona High students have trouble logging on for the first day of school

(WSAW)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Students at Verona High School hit a snag Tuesday morning when they tried getting online for the first day of school.

According to the district, many school iPads were unable to reach the internet, meaning the students using them couldn’t get online for their virtual classes.

The district blamed the snafu on “issues” with the filter the iPads are using, Securely.

In a tweet, it said the company is working to get the problem resolved and thanked everyone for their patience.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Shots fired, burglary reports skyrocketing this year, MPD numbers show

Updated: moments ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The number of shots fired call and burglar reports in Madison last month again outpaced the previous year,.

State

Milwaukee officer pleads not guilty to reckless homicide

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A suspended Milwaukee police officer has pleaded not guilty to reckless homicide in the death of a man during a fight at the off-duty officer’s home in April.

Politics

Vos appoints Democratic critic to police task force

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Stubbs has been an outspoken critic of Republican legislators’ lack of action on racial disparities and police brutality.

State

Wausau girl dies of rare brain tumor after 2019 diagnosis

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Emily Davies
According to the Claire’s Crew Facebook page, Claire Hornby died Tuesday at 3:09 a.m. after being diagnosed with diffuse midline glioma, a rare brain tumor, in 2019.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Flu shots are even more important for children

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
Flu shot season is upon us again and the staff at UW Health want to remind everyone how important it is for them to get that vaccine.

Nfl

Faith rewarded: Ex-DII receiver Taylor makes Packers’ roster

Updated: 3 hours ago
Taylor’s faith has paid off.

Local

Sister of man killed by Madison police killed in crash

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Officials have identified the young victim of a car crash in Madison as the sister of the teenager who was shot and killed by police in 2015.

News

Man robs Madison gas station with a 12-inch knife

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Allie Purser
The suspect went into the east side Casey’s General Store on Cross Hill Drive just before 10:30 p.m. and demanded money.

Education

Transfer numbers increase at Waunakee private school

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Elise Romas
According to Principal Liz Goldman, there was a spike in the number of transfer applications after many public schools announced they were going virtual to start the fall semester.

News

State Superintendent weighs in as unprecedented school year starts

Updated: 13 hours ago