Vos appoints Democratic critic to police task force

House Maj. Leader Rep. Jim Steineke (R - Kaukauna) and Rep. Shelia Stubbs (D - Madison)(State of Wisconsin)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Assembly Republican Speaker Robin Vos has appointed a Black Democratic legislator to co-chair his new task force on racial disparities and police policies. Vos announced Tuesday that Rep. Sheila Stubbs will co-chair the task force along with Republican Majority Leader Jim Steineke, who is white.

Stubbs has been an outspoken critic of Republican legislators’ lack of action on racial disparities and police brutality. Last week she blasted the GOP for taking no action during a special session Gov. Tony Evers called to pass legislation scaling back use-of-force policies.

Evers called the session after a white police officer shot Jacob Blake, who is Black, in the back in Kenosha.

Steineke and Stubbs plan to host an 11 a.m. news conference at the State Capitol. NBC15′s Tajma Hall will be in attendance and we update this story as more information becomes available.

