Voter registration drives at UW- Madison canceled for 2 weeks

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Voter registration drives that were set to be at the University of Wisconsin- Madison will be canceled for the next two weeks.

The city clerk’s office tweeted about the cancellations, saying they were due to the in-person interaction restrictions on UW’s campus that was announced on Monday.

Due to in-person interaction restrictions on the UW-Madison campus, we are canceling the voter registration drives we had scheduled on campus for the next 14 days. Stay healthy and safe, Badgers, so you can register and vote! #BadgersVote #MadisonVotes2020 pic.twitter.com/7ev6mFcHcA — Madison WI Clerk (@MadisonWIClerk) September 7, 2020

The chancellor of University of Wisconsin- Madison directed students on to restrict in-person interactions and limit movement for only essential activities for two weeks.

The directive will become effective at 5 p.m. Monday through 5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 21, according to a news release. The restrictions do not apply to graduate students, faculty or staff members.

Chancellor Rebecca Blank said testing statistics from the past few days have “not been good” and threaten the ability for the university to continue the semester in-person. Blank continued saying a growing number of the COVID-19 cases detected have been particularly among students living off-campus and can be linked to situations where people did not wear face coverings or practice physical distancing.

