Advertisement

Voter registration drives at UW- Madison canceled for 2 weeks

.
.(MGN)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 8:14 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Voter registration drives that were set to be at the University of Wisconsin- Madison will be canceled for the next two weeks.

The city clerk’s office tweeted about the cancellations, saying they were due to the in-person interaction restrictions on UW’s campus that was announced on Monday.

The chancellor of University of Wisconsin- Madison directed students on to restrict in-person interactions and limit movement for only essential activities for two weeks.

The directive will become effective at 5 p.m. Monday through 5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 21, according to a news release. The restrictions do not apply to graduate students, faculty or staff members.

Chancellor Rebecca Blank said testing statistics from the past few days have “not been good” and threaten the ability for the university to continue the semester in-person. Blank continued saying a growing number of the COVID-19 cases detected have been particularly among students living off-campus and can be linked to situations where people did not wear face coverings or practice physical distancing.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Dodgeville School District takes extra safety measures during lunchtime

Updated: 41 minutes ago
Schools throughout the area are taking extra precautions to keep students and staff safe during lunchtime, including the Dodgeville School District.

Local

Man allegedly falls asleep, loses control of his car and hits a power pole

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
A man allegedly fell asleep, lost control of his car and hit a power pole early Sunday morning.

News

Health Department breaks down COVID-19 decision making

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

No new deaths related to COVID-19 in Wisconsin

Updated: 2 hours ago

Latest News

News

Beloit reminds residents of yard sign violations

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Democratic VP candidate Harris, VP Pence visit WI

Updated: 2 hours ago

Education

Brodhead HS to go fully virtual due to COVID-19 outbreak

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Brodhead High School is moving to full virtual learning after a student party resulted in a COVID-19 outbreak.

Local

Janesville PD, Fire rescue man having medical problem on railroad bridge

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
A man who was stranded on a railroad trestle and experiencing a medical problem was rescued early Monday morning.

Local

MPD: Woman found injured in her apartment now in critical condition

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
A woman who was found injured in her apartment Monday morning is now in critical condition at a local hospital.

Nfl

Packers place LB Martin, CB Ento on IR, sign CB Nickerson

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Green Bay Packers have placed linebacker Kamal Martin and cornerback Kabion Ento on injured reserve and have signed cornerback Parry Nickerson.