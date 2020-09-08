Advertisement

Wausau girl dies of rare brain tumor after 2019 diagnosis

Claire Hornby, 10, died Sept. 8, 2020 after battling a rare brain tumor. In this photo, taken July 14, 2019, Make-A-Wish surprised her with a trip to Walt Disney World Resort in Florida. She also got to see a chalk drawing of herself at Wausau's Chalkfest.
Claire Hornby, 10, died Sept. 8, 2020 after battling a rare brain tumor. In this photo, taken July 14, 2019, Make-A-Wish surprised her with a trip to Walt Disney World Resort in Florida. She also got to see a chalk drawing of herself at Wausau's Chalkfest.(WSAW)
By Emily Davies
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - According to the Claire’s Crew Facebook page, Claire Hornby died Tuesday at 3:09 a.m. after being diagnosed with diffuse midline glioma, a rare brain tumor, in 2019.

Her mother, Kristen Hornby, posted this video and caption to let those supporting Claire and her family know about the news.

A year ago today Claire and I took a last minute girls weekend in Nashville, TN. She was enchanted by mermaids at dinner...

Posted by Claire's Crew on Tuesday, September 8, 2020

Funeral arraignments are pending at this time through Helke Funeral Home of Wausau.

Since her diagnosis, the Wausau community and the staff at St. Jude which has cared for her have done things like parades, fundraisers, and chalk art to help her celebrate her life. On Saturday, community members decked out the Wausau West High School track with Christmas decor to bring the holiday early for Claire.

A GoFundMe page was set up earlier this year meant to help with the financial burden of Claire’s cancer and has also been used to give Claire the best life possible with the time she had left.

NewsChannel 7 will continue to update this story Tuesday as we hear from Claire’s loved ones as well as provide more information about DIPG.

