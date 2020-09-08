Advertisement

Will Apple reveal new iPhone 12 next week?

New Apple Watch and iPad models are expected
Apple schedules an event for next week, fueling iPhone 12 speculation.
Apple schedules an event for next week, fueling iPhone 12 speculation.(Source: CNN)
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Apple hopes you’ll dial this one up.

Next week, the technology giant is holding what it calls an Apple Event.

Many expect the company to reveal the iPhone 12 with full 5G capabilities.

It would be the first iPhone to connect to the new, ultrafast wireless network.

But iPhone fans may not want to get their hopes up too high for next week.

There have been questions for months about whether pandemic-related supply chain issues would delay its release.

And some tech analysts say next week’s event will primarily focus on new Apple Watch and iPad models.

Apple Event streams Tuesday, Sept. 15.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

AstraZeneca COVID-1 9 vaccine trials halted at UW Health

Updated: moments ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
UW Health is halting their AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trials on Tuesday.

News

Uber announces launch of Uber Green in effort to reduce carbon footprint, transition drivers to electric vehicles

Updated: moments ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
For just $1 extra per ride, Uber customers can opt to ride in an electric or hybrid vehicle as part of the ride-share giant’s effort to incentive drivers to transition to electric vehicles by 2025.

Nfl

Bills sign ex-Packers receiver Kumerow to practice squad

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Aaron Rodgers' loss in Green Bay is the Buffalo Bills' gain after signing receiver Jake Kumerow to their practice squad, three days after he was cut by the Packers.

News

State Street Brats to reopen after 3-day temporary closure

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
Just three days after the popular downtown restaurant and bar announced a temporary closure, State Street Brats says it will reopen for dine in, carryout and delivery on Wednesday, Sept. 9.

Latest News

Education

COVID-19 cases for UW- Madison students living off campus rising

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
University of Wisconsin- Madison officials reported Tuesday that the best data they currently have shows COVID-19 cases for those living off campus is rising.

National

Computer glitches disrupt classes as schools return online

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The online learning platform Blackboard, which serves more than 20 million U.S. students from kindergarten through 12th grade, reported that websites were failing to load or were loading slowly.

National

School starts, vaccine work continues

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
As millions of students head back to school across the country, development of vaccines continues.

Local

14-year-old uses wish from Make-a-Wish to raise money for childhood cancer research

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
A 14-year-old with cancer has chosen to use his wish from Make-a-Wish to raise funds for childhood cancer research.

Crime

Police investigate attempted armed robbery of BP Gas Station

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
Madison Police are investigating an attempted armed robbery incident that occurred at a BP Gas Station Tuesday morning.

Nfl

NBC Sunday Football Kicks off on Thursday!

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Mike "Jocko" Jacques
In 2020, everyone is ready for some football.