15 new COVID-19 deaths reported as new cases continue upswing

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The seven-day rolling average for new COVID-19 cases continued its dramatic upswing after a brief downtick following the Labor Day holiday. With 857 new confirmed cases reported by Dept. Health Services, the rolling average increased to 886 cases per day over the past week.

That is still short of the all-time high 930 cases per day the state reached in late July, it is up more than 200 cases per day from Thursday when the state averaged 674 cases per day for the prior week, DHS' figures show.

According to the agency’s daily tracker, the 857 positive tests were out of a total 8,871 total tests tallied Wednesday. That dropped the percentage of tests that were confirmed below the 10 percent mark, to 9.7 percent, for the first time since Thursday. The rolling average in that category set a new high again, reaching 11.7 percent over the past seven days.

The latest numbers push the total number of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in Wisconsin to 83,334 since the pandemic began. Of those, nearly one in ten, or 8,169, cases remain active.

Fifteen more people in Wisconsin have died from complications linked to the coronavirus, tying the highest single-day total in more than three months, DHS' report indicates.

The latest deaths follow a three day stretch during which none were reported and push the over all total in Wisconsin to 1,183, the agency reports.

For Dane County, its health department reported only 16 new cases, the lowest one day jump since August 24, when the county reported a 16 case increase as well. It is also the first time in a week that fewer than 100 new cases were reported in a single day – a run that included a nearly 200 case spike two days ago.

