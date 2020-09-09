Advertisement

2 Milwaukee officers quit amid use-of-force allegations

Members of the Virginia Senate vote to eliminate the mandatory minimum sentence for assaulting a police officer.
Members of the Virginia Senate vote to eliminate the mandatory minimum sentence for assaulting a police officer.(WDBJ7)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Two Milwaukee Police officers accused of punching a homeless man have resigned rather than face termination.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports Eric Ratzmann and Eric Fjeld resigned Aug. 5.

They faced allegations of excessive force, although prosecutors said their actions didn’t rise to the level of criminal wrongdoing.

The newspaper reports that the officers arrested a homeless man in June on suspicion of robbery. Fjeld punched the man and Ratzmann slammed his head into their squad car and twisted his arm after the man spat on them.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

UW-Platteville working to prepare people for careers in cannabis

Updated: 15 minutes ago

News

Madison Fire Dept. and public health partner to create ‘Outbreak Response Team’

Updated: 20 minutes ago

Local

MPD: Man angry over WiFi not connecting punches other man repeatedly

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
A man who became enraged when he couldn’t connect to WiFi punched someone in the head repeatedly and was arrested Monday evening.

Local

MPD: Man with cocaine, marijuana arrested after car crash

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
A man who was allegedly intoxicated during a car crash and had drugs in his car was arrested on Monday night.

Latest News

News

1 dead, another injured after fatal semi crash on I-39/90 near Edgerton

Updated: 51 minutes ago

News

School protocols for COVID-19

Updated: 53 minutes ago

News

Evers has ‘no regrets’ about response to Kenosha shooting

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Scott Bauer
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers says he has “no regrets” about how the state responded to protests that broke out in Kenosha following the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

Mlb

Brewers hit 5 homers and 8 doubles, pound Tigers 19-0

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Noah Trister
Jedd Gyorko homered twice, and Jacob Nottingham, Ryan Braun and Tyrone Taylor also went deep for the Brewers.

News

UW will not host any WIAA championships this year

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

PHMDC: People who live or work downtown should assume they’ve been exposed to COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago