2 new Brewers specialty license plates are now available

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - When the Milwaukee Brewers revived to their classic logo this year, that meant designers at the Dept. of Motor Vehicles would have to return to the drawing board to update the Brewers specialty license plate.

On Wednesday, the DMV unveiled the new plates, one of which features the famous ball-in-glove logo, while the other incorporates a Wisconsin outline. That latter version features Cream City bricks under an industrial block "M" and a baseball where Milwaukee should be, DOT officials explained.

Naturally, the logos are done in the Brewers navy, yellow, and royal blue colors.

The Dept. of Motor Vehicles unveils two new designs for its Brewers specialty license plates. (Wisconsin Dept. of Motor Vehicles)

With the new plates revealed, the old ones will be retired.

According to the DMV, orders for the Brewers plate can be made online and they will be mailed to the driver’s home. The fees include:

$25 annual donation. This fee, less a 2 percent licensing fee to Major League Baseball, goes to the Southeast Wisconsin Professional Baseball Park District dedicated solely to Ballpark maintenance. The donation may be tax deductible.

$15 issuance fee.

Plates may be personalized for an additional $15 fee each year.

The regular vehicle registration fee (which may include wheel tax , if applicable).

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.