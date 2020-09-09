Albany Schools to go fully virtual after staff member tests positive for COVID-19

Albany, Wis. (WMTV) - Albany School District announced Wednesday they will be going fully virtual until September 18 after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a news release from superintendent William S. Trow, the district is going fully virtual in order to conduct contact tracing.

This case is not considered an outbreak and the staff member had little contact with students, Trow added. No students have been linked to the contact tracing that has been done so far.

The superintendent continued, saying full virtual instruction could be extended and families will be notified no later than Friday, Sept. 18 on plans for moving forward.

The district noted that they realize a shift to online learning will present challenges and be different for each individual, but will make the process the best it can be.

Any updates to athletic events or practices will come in the next few days, the superintendent added.

