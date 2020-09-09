Advertisement

Baraboo police recover several drugs, paraphernalia in search warrant; arrest 3

(Source: Gray News)
By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 9:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARABOO, Wis. (WMTV) - After what Baraboo Police described as a lengthy investigation, a search warrant was executed at a Baraboo residence where several drugs and paraphernalia were found leading to the arrest of three individuals.

Members of the Sauk County Drug Task Force executed the search warrant on Sept. 4 at a residence located at 111 ½ 2nd Street in Baraboo, according to a release issued Tuesday.

The Drug Task Force says fentanyl, marijuana, meth and prescription drugs not prescribed to any of the individuals were recovered as well as paraphernalia affiliated with the use and distribution of illegal drugs.

Brittany R. Doescher, 29, was referred to the Saul County DA’s Office for charges of maintaining a drug dwelling, possession of fentanyl, possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of drug without prescription, possessing a masking agent, possession of THC.

Brandon M. Herritz ‚34, was referred to the Saul County DA’s Office for charges of prohibited person carrying a concealed knife.

Zachary B Schultz, 27, was arrested on a Wisconsin Department of Corrections Probation/Parole hold.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Vaccine trials put on hold at UW Health

Updated: 12 minutes ago

News

COVID-19 percent positive cases soar

Updated: 21 minutes ago

News

State Street Brats to reopen

Updated: 21 minutes ago

News

UW- Madison COVID-19 impact on the community

Updated: 22 minutes ago

Latest News

Baseball

Turnbull impressive in 6 innings, Tigers rout Brewers 8-3

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The Detroit Tigers broke the game open with five runs in the fifth on their way to an 8-3 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers.

Local

Man who died in Marion motorcycle crash identified

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
The man who died in a motorcycle crash in Marion Saturday has been identified Tuesday as 56-year-old Scott G. Baker from Mauston.

Local

Health officials bring awareness to childhood mental health during Suicide Prevention Month

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
The Department of Health released new information about childhood mental health on Tuesday, saying everyone can raise awareness about suicide during Suicide Prevention Month this September.

Sports

Heat reach the East finals, top Bucks to win series 4-1

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat are headed to the Eastern Conference finals. Giannis Antetokounmpo could only watch.

News

Madison Night Market cancels Sept. market; no plans for in-person market through end of year

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
Another COVID-cancellation: The Madison Night Market announced Tuesday it will not hold the popular downtown market in September and there are no plans for a market the rest of 2020.

State

Gov. Evers urges FEMA to revise response strategy for fewer PPE restictions

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Gov. Tony Evers is calling on FEMA Tuesday to revise the PPE changes they announced last week, saying they have a negative affect on Wisconsin’s disaster response work and limit their ability to control the spread of COVID-19.