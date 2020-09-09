Baraboo police recover several drugs, paraphernalia in search warrant; arrest 3

BARABOO, Wis. (WMTV) - After what Baraboo Police described as a lengthy investigation, a search warrant was executed at a Baraboo residence where several drugs and paraphernalia were found leading to the arrest of three individuals.

Members of the Sauk County Drug Task Force executed the search warrant on Sept. 4 at a residence located at 111 ½ 2nd Street in Baraboo, according to a release issued Tuesday.

The Drug Task Force says fentanyl, marijuana, meth and prescription drugs not prescribed to any of the individuals were recovered as well as paraphernalia affiliated with the use and distribution of illegal drugs.

Brittany R. Doescher, 29, was referred to the Saul County DA’s Office for charges of maintaining a drug dwelling, possession of fentanyl, possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of drug without prescription, possessing a masking agent, possession of THC.

Brandon M. Herritz ‚34, was referred to the Saul County DA’s Office for charges of prohibited person carrying a concealed knife.

Zachary B Schultz, 27, was arrested on a Wisconsin Department of Corrections Probation/Parole hold.

