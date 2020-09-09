Advertisement

Brewers hit 5 homers and 8 doubles, pound Tigers 19-0

Milwaukee Brewers' Orlando Arcia, center, celebrates with Ryan Braun (8) and Christian Yelich (22) after they all scored against the Detroit Tigers on a double by Louis Arias during the sixth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, in Detroit. The Brewers defeated the Tigers 19-0. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
Milwaukee Brewers' Orlando Arcia, center, celebrates with Ryan Braun (8) and Christian Yelich (22) after they all scored against the Detroit Tigers on a double by Louis Arias during the sixth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, in Detroit. The Brewers defeated the Tigers 19-0. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)(Duane Burleson | AP)
By Noah Trister
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) -- Corbin Burnes allowed one hit in seven innings in another outstanding performance, and the Milwaukee Brewers slugged their way to their highest run total in over a decade, beating the Detroit Tigers 19-0.

Jedd Gyorko homered twice, and Jacob Nottingham, Ryan Braun and Tyrone Taylor also went deep for the Brewers.

Milwaukee a hit eight doubles in the game, setting a franchise record with 13 extra-base hits.

It was the most runs for the Brewers since they scored 20 at Pittsburgh on April 22, 2010. Detroit’s Matthew Boyd allowed seven runs in three-plus innings.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

High School

UW will not host any WIAA championships this year

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The University of Wisconsin-Madison will not be hosting any of the WIAA state tournaments this fall, should they happen at all.

Mlb

2 new Brewers specialty license plates are now available

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
Naturally, the logos are done in the Brewers navy, yellow, and royal blue colors.

Sports

Heat reach the East finals, top Bucks to win series 4-1

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat are headed to the Eastern Conference finals. Giannis Antetokounmpo could only watch.

Basketball

Giannis out: Bucks say the MVP’s ankle not ready for Game 5

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 5:24 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo was ruled out of Game 5 of Milwaukee’s Eastern Conference semifinal series against the Miami Heat because of a sprained right ankle.

Latest News

Nfl

NBC Sunday Football Kicks off on Thursday!

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 4:27 PM CDT
|
By Mike "Jocko" Jacques
In 2020, everyone is ready for some football.

Football

Fitzgerald, Vos urge Big Ten to kick off football season

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 12:46 PM CDT
|
By Nick Viviani
Wisconsin’s top two Republicans added their name to an open letter by a Michigan lawmaker that urges Big Ten officials to reconsider their decision to cancel the fall football season.

Nfl

Faith rewarded: Ex-DII receiver Taylor makes Packers’ roster

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 8:46 AM CDT
Taylor’s faith has paid off.

Nfl

Packers place LB Martin, CB Ento on IR, sign CB Nickerson

Updated: Sep. 7, 2020 at 5:28 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The Green Bay Packers have placed linebacker Kamal Martin and cornerback Kabion Ento on injured reserve and have signed cornerback Parry Nickerson.

Basketball

Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo out of Game 4 with ankle injury

Updated: Sep. 6, 2020 at 3:59 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks was knocked out of Game 4 of his team’s Eastern Conference semifinal series against the Miami Heat with a sprained right ankle.

Sports

Packers finalize 53-man roster, Kumerow cut

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 9:36 PM CDT
|
By George Balekji
Now that training camp is over, the Green Bay Packers have finalized their 53-man roster. Throughout the day, the team went through and eliminated more than 20 players, who include UW-Whitewater graduate wide receiver Jake Kumerow and offensive lineman Alex Light.