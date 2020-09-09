Dreary Weather Improves Thursday/Friday
Sunshine May Break Out at the End of the Week
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An early season storm system has caused quite the temperature change in the Midwest and throughout the Plains! Chilly air has plunged into the mountain West and throughout the upper-Midwest.
A dreary sky and rain sits over Wisconsin for Wednesday. Much of the heavier rain has stayed northwest of Madison - leaving the capitol city with drifting mist. Showers remain in the forecast through the evening as a corridor of rain slowly drops southeast. A low-level frontal boundary remains the focus of these showers. That front will drop south overnight. Outside of a spotty shower Thursday morning, clouds will generally thin out as high pressure takes over.
The center of the storm system (a closed, upper-level low pressure center) will finally move out of the mountains and across the Midwest on Saturday. Showers and some embedded thunder are possible as this system moves overhead. The weather pattern looks calm and warmer at the start of next week.
