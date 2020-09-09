Advertisement

Evers has ‘no regrets’ about response to Kenosha shooting

A protester stands near a burning garbage truck outside the Kenosha County Courthouse, late Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis. Protesters converged on the county courthouse during a second night of clashes after the police shooting of Jacob Blake a day earlier turned Kenosha into the nation’s latest flashpoint city in a summer of racial unrest. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
A protester stands near a burning garbage truck outside the Kenosha County Courthouse, late Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis. Protesters converged on the county courthouse during a second night of clashes after the police shooting of Jacob Blake a day earlier turned Kenosha into the nation's latest flashpoint city in a summer of racial unrest. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
By Scott Bauer
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers says he has “no regrets” about how the state responded to protests that broke out in Kenosha following the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

Blake, who is Black, was shot seven times in the back by a white Kenosha police officer on Aug. 23.

That sparked three nights of protests and unrest that culminated with the shootings of three demonstrators by an armed civilian. Evers called out the Wisconsin National Guard early the morning of Aug. 24.

He defended his approach the same day a new Marquette University Law School found that less than half of Wisconsin voters approve of protests of police shootings.

