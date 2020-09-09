Advertisement

Gov. Evers urges FEMA to revise response strategy for fewer PPE restictions

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 8:12 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Gov. Tony Evers is calling on FEMA Tuesday to revise the PPE changes they announced last week, saying they have a negative affect on Wisconsin’s disaster response work and limit their ability to control the spread of COVID-19.

According to a news release, the governor said Wisconsin has relied on FEMA’s guidance for various emergency measures related to the coronavirus that are eligible under the Public Assistance (PA) program. The response measures included disinfection of eligible public facilities and the purchase and distribution of PPE.

Evers continued, saying the state took FEMA’s March guidance and implemented a COVID-19 disaster strategy to distribute PPE and disinfectants to schools, prisons and other congregate settings.

However, the governor added that the September 1 guidance restricts PPE only to health care workers, patients, first respondents and those forming other emergency work. The new guidance also accounts for only a 60-day supply of PPE and limits disinfectants to facilities where emergency work is being done.

The governor noted that if these new limitations are implemented, it would require Wisconsin to revise their disaster response strategy “midstream”. The state will either need to divert resources from other response programs or forego them all together for many expenditures that the governor said that FEMA was supposed to cover.

