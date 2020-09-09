Advertisement

Health officials bring awareness to childhood mental health during Suicide Prevention Month

(WHSV)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 9:00 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Department of Health released new information about childhood mental health and adolescent suicide on Tuesday, saying everyone can raise awareness on these topics during Suicide Prevention Month this September.

The Director of the Office of Children’s Mental Health Linda Hall noted that the fact sheet serves to prevent youth suicide and lets communities know what they can do to make a difference. The fact sheet listed that one in 13 high school students attempts suicide more than once.

The fact sheet also mentioned 45% of adolescents who died by suicide used their parent’s gun. There is advice on the American Academy of Pediatric’s website that says “the safest home for a child is one without guns,” the sheet continued.

Schools may also foster connectivity and protective environments by implementing peer support group programs, the department continued.

In August, NBC 15 News reported on how a grieving mother was raising awareness about youth mental health nearly two months after losing her own 10-year-old daughter to suicide. Kodie Dutcher’s mother, Brandy Bielicki is now hoping her story helps other families.

If you or someone you know needs help, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK.

