HopCat announces they are permanently closing after 5 years

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - HopCat announced Wednesday afternoon they are permanently closing.

The restaurant posted on Facebook that the COVID-19 pandemic has been “nothing short of challenging for the restaurant industry as a whole” and asked that the public supports local breweries.

It is with a heavy heart that we confirm the rumors. We are permanently closed. We cannot say “Thank You” enough for the... Posted by HopCat on Wednesday, September 9, 2020

HopCat has been in Madison for the past five years and thanked the public for welcoming them with open arms to the community.

