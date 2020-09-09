Investigation reveals no criminal liability for officers involved in vehicle crash, drowning

MONONA, Wis. (WMTV) - An investigation by the Division of Criminal Investigation determined there is no potential criminal court liability for the law enforcement officers involved in an investigation of a single vehicle crash and subsequent drowning, the Dane County District Attorney announced Tuesday.

The incident occurred on June 27 when Monona Police Officers tried to make contact with a vehicle driving at a high rate of speed that later crashed into a residential fence. Officers noticed two occupants in the vehicle prior to it crashing, but they fled the scene before officers arrived.

One of the occupants, determined to be Rodney J. Freeman, was found deceased on June 29 in a lagoon connected to the Yahara River in Monona. Because Freeman’s death was considered an officer-involved death, the Monona Police Department requested the Wisconsin Department of Justice’s DCI investigate.

Autopsy results indicate Freeman died of drowning and there was not evidence of a struggle or use of force.

“There is no indication law enforcement ever made contact with either occupant of the crashed vehicle until after Mr. Freeman Jr.'s body was reported in the lagoon by a citizen,” stated Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne. “There is nothing to suggest there is any culpability on the part of law enforcement in the drowning death of Mr. Freeman Jr.”

