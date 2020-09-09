“Keeping Up with the Kardashians” to end in 2021

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After what will be 20 seasons and 14 years on television, the Kardashian’s will end their infamous “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” in 2021, according to an Instagram post from Kim Kardashian herself.

Kardashian posted Tuesday, “it is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians.”

According to Kardashian, “this show made us who we are and I will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our lives and changing our careers forever.”

