Madison awarded $7.5 million for new buses

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Madison will receive more than $7.5 million in state funding to help it purchase more than a dozen new public transit buses.

The money is part of $18 million in grants awarded across eight Wisconsin cities, Gov. Tony Evers' Office explained. In all, the money will let Madison purchase 15 replacement buses, nearly half of the 34 buses the entire funding round will pay for.

“We know that reliable transportation is critical for many Wisconsinites,” Dept. of Administration Secretary Brennan said. "I am proud we can support these communities by investing in their public transportation efforts through these grants.

According to the governor’s office, the funding for this second round of the State of Wisconsin Transit Capital Assistance Grants that came as part of the Volkswagen Mitigation Program. The first round provided $32 million to 10 communities to pay for 58 replacement buses.

Dept. of Transportation Secretary-designee Craig Thompson called it “a much-needed boost to capital investment” for public transit. He added that the investment will increase fleet performance and reduce maintenance costs.

“Wisconsinites from Beloit to Eau Claire depend on reliable public transit systems for everything from getting to work or school safely, visiting the doctor, and everyday things like grabbing groceries,” said Gov. Evers. “It is not only a more sustainable form of travel, but it is also an economic driver, and this critical investment will support communities across our state.”

Applicant Replacement Cost Infrastructure Allowance Recommended Request Request Request $1,500 per bus Award Madison 15 $7,500,000.00 $0 $22,500 $7,522,500.00 Eau Claire 1 $681,700.00 $0 $1,500 683,200.00 Racine 2 $1,902,840.00 $188,800.00 $3,000 $2,094,640.00 Sheboygan 6 $2,760,000.00 $0 $9,000 $2,769,000.00 Wausau 3 $1,268,493.60 $0 $4,500 $1,272,993.60 Green Bay 4 $1,920,000.00 $0 $6,000 $1,926,000.00 La Crosse 2 $1,370,000.00 $0 $3,000 $1.373.000.00 Beloit 1 $548,101.00 $0 $1,500 $549,601.00 34 $17,951,134.60 $188,800.00 $51,000 $18,190,934.60

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.