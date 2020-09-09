Madison Fire Dept. and public health partner to create ‘Outbreak Response Team’

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A specialized team created in partnership with the Madison Fire Dept. and Public Health Madison Dane Co. (PHMDC) is working to stay ahead of any potential COVID-19 outbreaks, by targeting potential ones before they start.

Since starting earlier in the summer, the ‘Outbreak Response Team,’ comprised of four community paramedics within MFD, has worked to help administer tests in the most at-risk areas.

“Public health is taxed with their testing, and trying to make sure people get tested so they can limit exposure,” the community paramedic coordinator, Melinda Dessert, said.

Dessert said once PHMDC identifies a potential hot spot, their team steps in. She said it mirrors their typical role as a community paramedic, working in preventative care.

“We were trying to get there before the crisis, and that is exactly what this is, right. We know there is one positive test, but we understand how that could become a full-blown fire,” she said.

From assisted living facilities, to public housing, the team has worked to stop the spread of COVID-19 at five different sites across Dane Co. Since mid-July, they have administered roughly 100 tests.

Representatives with PHMDC said early detection is key.

“Identifying other people with COVID quickly gets them into isolation faster, gets other people into quarantine faster, so that there is less chance for spread to other people," an epidemiologist with PHMDC, Amanda Kita-Yarbo, said.

Even with ample drive-thru testing available at the Alliant Energy Center, not everyone has access.

“Some people do not have the opportunity to go out in a car and get tested at the Alliant. A lot of people don’t have thosemeans, and we’ve been able to go in and help,” Dessert said.

With the future of COVID-19 unclear, Dessert said she does not anticipate things slowing down soon.

“I think we will be in higher demand going into flu season,” she said.

Dessert said their team has also been able to provide testing for fellow first responders. Representatives with PHMDC said they also have a partnership with Fitchrona paramedics, but havae not identified sites that need testing as of yet.

