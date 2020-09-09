Advertisement

Madison Mayor expands contracts for fall 2020 youth employment opportunities

The contracts will support programs for 75 to 85 youth this fall
Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway
Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway
By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway says the City will expand contracts for fall 2020 youth employment opportunities.

In a release issued Tuesday, Rhodes-Conway announced $99,500 in contract extensions for funding youth employment opportunities this fall as well as additional funds that will go to five community-based organizations that previously received funding for summer youth employment programming.

The contracts, Rhodes-Conway said, will support youth programs for 75 to 85 children ages 14 to 18 during time out of school through the end of the year.

“Young people have had a hard time during the COVID-19 pandemic, with school being virtual and many sports and activities cancelled,” Mayor Rhodes Conway said. “I’m grateful to our five partner organizations that will provide positive activities for youth this fall and benefit our community as a whole. I encourage our entire community to join the City in supporting opportunities for young people to be employed, gain experience, and give back to their community.”

The five organizations include Mellowhood Foundation, Bayview Giving Garden and Community Art Program, Common Wealth Development, Root to Rise and Goodman Community Center.

