Madison Night Market cancels Sept. market; no plans for in-person market through end of year

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Another COVID-cancellation: The Madison Night Market announced Tuesday it will not hold the popular downtown market in September and there are no plans for a market the rest of 2020.

In a Facebook post, the Market said things are not going planned despite a few virtual events and hopes for an in-person market.

We're feeling pretty doggone sad... We have tried a few virtual events AND we had great hopes to gather in person but... Posted by Madison Night Market on Tuesday, September 8, 2020

“Due to the ongoing struggles with COVID-19 and the civil unrest in downtown Madison, the Madison Night Market is cancelled for September and there are no plans for a market in 2020,” the Market posted.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.