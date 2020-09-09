Advertisement

Madison Night Market cancels Sept. market; no plans for in-person market through end of year

(NBC15)
By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 8:20 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Another COVID-cancellation: The Madison Night Market announced Tuesday it will not hold the popular downtown market in September and there are no plans for a market the rest of 2020.

In a Facebook post, the Market said things are not going planned despite a few virtual events and hopes for an in-person market.

We're feeling pretty doggone sad... We have tried a few virtual events AND we had great hopes to gather in person but...

Posted by Madison Night Market on Tuesday, September 8, 2020

“Due to the ongoing struggles with COVID-19 and the civil unrest in downtown Madison, the Madison Night Market is cancelled for September and there are no plans for a market in 2020,” the Market posted.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Health officials bring awareness to childhood mental health during Suicide Prevention Month

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
The Department of Health released new information about childhood mental health on Tuesday, saying everyone can raise awareness about suicide during Suicide Prevention Month this September.

Sports

Heat reach the East finals, top Bucks to win series 4-1

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat are headed to the Eastern Conference finals. Giannis Antetokounmpo could only watch.

State

Gov. Evers urges FEMA to revise response strategy for fewer PPE restictions

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Gov. Tony Evers is calling on FEMA Tuesday to revise the PPE changes they announced last week, saying they have a negative affect on Wisconsin’s disaster response work and limit their ability to control the spread of COVID-19.

News

Investigation reveals no criminal liability for officers involved in vehicle crash, drowning

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
An investigation by the Division of Criminal Investigation determined there is no potential criminal court liability for the law enforcement officers involved in an investigation of a single vehicle crash and subsequent drowning, the Dane County District Attorney announced Tuesday.

Latest News

News

Suspect in homicide of 17-year-old Shay Watson denied juvenile court trial

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Madison’s new Civilian Oversight Board seeks diverse applicants

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Rock Co. Health Dept. warns COVID-19 found in multiple schools

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Fitzgerald, Vos urge Big Ten to kick off football season

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Giannis out: Bucks say the MVP’s ankle not ready for Game 5

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

AstraZeneca COVID-1 9 vaccine trials halted at UW Health

Updated: 2 hours ago