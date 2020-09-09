Madison Night Market cancels Sept. market; no plans for in-person market through end of year
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 8:20 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Another COVID-cancellation: The Madison Night Market announced Tuesday it will not hold the popular downtown market in September and there are no plans for a market the rest of 2020.
In a Facebook post, the Market said things are not going planned despite a few virtual events and hopes for an in-person market.
“Due to the ongoing struggles with COVID-19 and the civil unrest in downtown Madison, the Madison Night Market is cancelled for September and there are no plans for a market in 2020,” the Market posted.
