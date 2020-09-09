Man who died in Marion motorcycle crash identified

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The man who died in a motorcycle crash in Marion Saturday has been identified Tuesday as 56-year-old Scott G. Baker from Mauston.

According to a news release, the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office and Medical Office are still investigating this incident.

The crash occurred around 9:23 p.m. Saturday when Baker was driving was northbound on county highway HH but crossed on to the southbound shoulder for an unknown reason. He lost control of the motorcycle and was ejected.

The Juneau County Sheriff’s Office, Mauston Ambulance and Mauston Fire Department responded and found him near the motorcycle. Life saving measures were performed but Baker was pronounced dead at the scene.

