Monona to purchase lakefront property to increase public access

(Source: City of Monona's website)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MONONA, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Monona was approved to purchase the historic San Damiano property Tuesday from St. Norbert Abbey in an effort to increase public access to the lakefront and increase public open space.

According to a news release, the property was unanimously approved by the Monona City Council meeting for $8.6 million and is pending approval through the Vatican which is required by canon law.

The city said if all goes to plan, Monona will take ownership of the property in June of 2021.

The San Damiano property has over 1,000 feet of frontage on Lake Monona and is just under 10 acres, the city noted. They also mentioned that while the city has more than four miles of shoreline, over 90% of their residents would not have lake access if it wasn’t for smaller parks and boat launches.

Mayor Mary O’Connor said the purchase will be a tremendous asset to the city. “This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for Monona to significantly

increase public access to the lakefront and waters of Lake Monona in addition to increasing our public open space,” O’Connor said.

The city continued saying that San Damiano is under 10 acres and has over 1,000 feet of frontage on the lake. Many of the areas are wooded, and the house and property there are part of an original farm developed in the 1880s.

The land was initially inhabited by Native Americans, specially ancestors of the Ho-Chunk Nation, a spokesperson for the city said. The property was later given to Norbertines in 1929 and used as a Norbertine Novitiate, a house of studies and later leased to the Capuchin Province of St. Joseph as a retreat house for elderly religious people.

During this period, the property was then known a “San Damiano Friary”, the spokesperson continued. Earlier this year, the Norbertines announced they would be selling the property and reached an understanding in March with the Abbey to provide a six-month window so the city could raise enough funding for the purchase.

