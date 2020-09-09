MPD: Man angry over WiFi not connecting punches other man repeatedly

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man who became enraged when he couldn’t connect to WiFi punched someone in the head repeatedly and was arrested Monday evening.

According to an incident report, 19-year-old Jacob D. Howard was trying to connect to nearby WiFi at 6:45 p.m. on the 700 block of South Park Street. He had trouble connecting, became angry and starting yelling.

MPD continued saying a 43-year-old man tried to intervene and help calm him down, but Howard hit the man repeatedly. The victim fell over, trying to protect his head and body from being hit, MPD noted.

The victim received a head bruise and other sores, MPD added, and Howard threatened to assault other people in the area. MPD took Howard to the Dane County Jail and charged him with battery of an emergency rescue worker.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.