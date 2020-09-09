Advertisement

MPD: Man with cocaine, marijuana arrested after car crash

Generic police lights photo provided by MGN(MGN)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man who was allegedly intoxicated during a car crash and had drugs in his car was arrested on Monday night.

According to an incident report, there was a report of a car on fire around 7:10 p.m. on North Baldwin Street and East Johnson Street. MPD found the smoking car, but a witness reported seeing a man run into a wooded area away from the accident.

MPD noted they went to the area and found 42-year-old Jeremy Janz, who was cooperative with them. They inspected Janz' truck, which had damage that was consistent with being in an accident. MPD continued saying they searched the truck and found cocaine, marijuana and other drug paraphernalia.

Police arrested Janz and charged him with operating while intoxicated, possession of THC and possession of cocaine.

MPD added there were no injuries from the accident, and did not give any more details about the smoking car.

