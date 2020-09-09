Advertisement

MPD: Stick shift may have scared off thieves

In this photo taken Thursday, Sept. 4, 2014, Marlo Dewing places her hand on the stick shift of the manual transmission of her 2012 Volkswagen GTI in Sacramento, Calif. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)(Rich Pedroncelli | AP)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 9:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison resident’s preference for stick shifts may have saved their vehicle from being stolen during an overnight burglary.

The Madison Police Dept. reports the individual awoke early Wednesday morning to sounds of the burglars inside the home, in the 4000 block of Crawford Ave. The resident spotted the suspects near the vehicle before the pair ended up taking off on foot.

Investigators posit the burglars might have been scared off by the manual transmission.

Officers responded to the home around 2 a.m. and a K-9 unit was dispatched in an attempt to find the suspects. Police were unable to track them down and no one has been arrested so far.

The resident reported several items were missing from the home.

The investigation is still ongoing and anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Madison Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or leave a tip at P3Tips.com.

