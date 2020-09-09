Advertisement

PHMDC: People who live or work downtown should assume they’ve been exposed to COVID-19

Downtown Madison
Downtown Madison(WMTV)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - For the people who live or work in downtown Madison, health officials have a blunt message: Just assume you’ve been exposed to COVID-19 and start monitoring yourself for symptoms.

Public Health Madison & Dane County issued that warning Wednesday morning in a pair of tweets that come following surge of cases, many of which have been traced back to the UW community.

For people who don’t head downtown regularly, but wanted to do some shopping there, the agency followed up with a couple of recommendations. To limit any possible exposure, they should take advantage of options that limit exposure, such as simply having it delivered, using curbside pick-up, or getting take-out instead.

On Tuesday, PHMDC noted more than 900 cases were confirmed in the county in the past week alone, adding that over 70 percent of them were UW students or staff.

However, health officials also pointed out that despite the fact an overwhelming majority could be traced to the university, its community “is not an island” and they interact with the city at large.

