Advertisement

Poll: Biden maintains edge in Wisconsin over President Trump

The Marquette Law School Poll is releasing its latest poll ahead of the November presidential election.
FILE - In this combination of file photos, former Vice President Joe Biden speaks in Wilmington, Del., on March 12, 2020, left, and President Donald Trump speaks at the White House in Washington on April 5, 2020.
FILE - In this combination of file photos, former Vice President Joe Biden speaks in Wilmington, Del., on March 12, 2020, left, and President Donald Trump speaks at the White House in Washington on April 5, 2020.(AP Photo, File)
By Gabriella Rusk
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s lead over President Donald Trump in Wisconsin held fairly steady in the Marquette University Law School’s latest poll.

The former vice president maintained a 47%-43% edge over the incumbent president among likely voters, just a tick closer that the five-point advantage (49%-44%) he registered in the university’s survey at the beginning of the month.

While margin has stayed relatively consistent over the past four MU polls, with Biden never enjoying more than a six-point lead, both candidates have seen the slightest decrease in support from their previous highs.

In mid-June, half of Wisconsin’s likely voters said they were backing the challenger, while in early May the President’s support reached 45 percent. Since then, Biden has lost three points and President Trump has lost two. This was also the first time Marquette pollsters included Libertarian candidate Jo Jorgenson, who took four percent.

As far as how they plan to vote, more and more voters say they plan to head to the ballot box on election day. Whereas more people (43%-39%) in early May told pollsters they planned to vote by mail, that number has swung dramatically.

Now half of voters (50%) expect to go to their polling place on November 3, while about a third (32%) will mail-in an absentee ballot – a 22-point swing in preference. Fourteen percent of voters intend to vote early and in-person, up from 11 percent in May.

Pollsters noted the large partisan difference remains when it comes to how people will vote. President Trump still holds the advantage among voters who go on election day, although that has slipped compared to previous polls. Also, slipping was Biden’s lead among those who were going to mail-in their ballot.

MU’s poll also shows President Trump’s standing is Wisconsin has dropped since its May survey. At that time, he was only two points underwater, with 47 percent saying they approved of the job he was doing while 49 percent disapprove.

The Law School said it interviewed 802 registered voters by landline or cell phone between August 30 and September 3. Its margin of error was +/-4 points. For likely voters, they spoke with 688 people, making the margin of error 4.3 percent.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

High School

UW will not host any WIAA championships this year

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The University of Wisconsin-Madison will not be hosting any of the WIAA state tournaments this fall, should they happen at all.

News

1 dead, another injured after fatal semi crash on I-39/90 near Edgerton

Updated: 1 hours ago
I-39/90 near Edgerton blocked both directions due to crash

Local

Madison awarded $7.5 million for new buses

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The City of Madison will receive more than $7.5 million in state funding to help it purchase more than a dozen new public transit buses.

Coronavirus

PHMDC: People who live or work downtown should assume they’ve been exposed to COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
For the people who live or work in downtown Madison, health officials have a blunt message: Just assume you’ve been exposed to COVID-19 and start monitoring yourself for symptoms.

Latest News

Mlb

2 new Brewers specialty license plates are now available

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
Naturally, the logos are done in the Brewers navy, yellow, and royal blue colors.

Crime

MPD: Stick shift may have scared off thieves

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
A Madison resident’s preference for stick shifts may have saved their vehicle from being stolen during an overnight burglary.

State

Milwaukee officer accused of reckless homicide resigns

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A Milwaukee police officer who pleaded not guilty to reckless homicide in the death of a man during a fight at the off-duty officer’s home has resigned.

News

Vaccine trials put on hold at UW Health

Updated: 15 hours ago

News

COVID-19 percent positive cases soar

Updated: 15 hours ago

News

State Street Brats to reopen

Updated: 15 hours ago