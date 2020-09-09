Poll: Biden maintains edge in Wisconsin over President Trump

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s lead over President Donald Trump in Wisconsin held fairly steady in the Marquette University Law School’s latest poll.

The former vice president maintained a 47%-43% edge over the incumbent president among likely voters, just a tick closer that the five-point advantage (49%-44%) he registered in the university’s survey at the beginning of the month.

While margin has stayed relatively consistent over the past four MU polls, with Biden never enjoying more than a six-point lead, both candidates have seen the slightest decrease in support from their previous highs.

In mid-June, half of Wisconsin’s likely voters said they were backing the challenger, while in early May the President’s support reached 45 percent. Since then, Biden has lost three points and President Trump has lost two. This was also the first time Marquette pollsters included Libertarian candidate Jo Jorgenson, who took four percent.

As far as how they plan to vote, more and more voters say they plan to head to the ballot box on election day. Whereas more people (43%-39%) in early May told pollsters they planned to vote by mail, that number has swung dramatically.

Now half of voters (50%) expect to go to their polling place on November 3, while about a third (32%) will mail-in an absentee ballot – a 22-point swing in preference. Fourteen percent of voters intend to vote early and in-person, up from 11 percent in May.

Pollsters noted the large partisan difference remains when it comes to how people will vote. President Trump still holds the advantage among voters who go on election day, although that has slipped compared to previous polls. Also, slipping was Biden’s lead among those who were going to mail-in their ballot.

MU’s poll also shows President Trump’s standing is Wisconsin has dropped since its May survey. At that time, he was only two points underwater, with 47 percent saying they approved of the job he was doing while 49 percent disapprove.

The Law School said it interviewed 802 registered voters by landline or cell phone between August 30 and September 3. Its margin of error was +/-4 points. For likely voters, they spoke with 688 people, making the margin of error 4.3 percent.

