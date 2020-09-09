Sheraton Madison announces completed $15 million renovation

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Sheraton Madison announced their $15 million renovation was complete on Wednesday and the project was a “complete re-imagination” of the property.

According to a news release, the renovation took two years to complete.

The hotel continued, saying guests will notice the rooms feature modern finishes, sleek furniture and cozy seating areas. There is also personal storage space and LED televisions in all rooms.

The hotel also renovated their lobby, or “The Hub”, complete with a new gathering spot for drinks or social time, as well as adding a Market that will have freshly prepared meals.

There has been an increase in safety and disinfecting measures due to the coronavirus to ensure visitor and employee health, such as using a mobile key, 24-hour vacancies of rooms between guest departure and social distancing measures, the company advised. The hotel employees will also be wearing PPE at all times.

