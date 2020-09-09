Southeast Wisconsin communities to receive $3.3 million in CARES funding

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Communities across Southeast Wisconsin will receive over $3.3 million in CARES funding Wednesday to address the needs of those affected financially by COVID-19.

Rep. Bryan Steil announced that Janesville, Racine and Kenosha will all receive the federal assistance, as well as Milwaukee and Waukesha counties. According to a news release, Steil said he was glad to see these communities getting the assistance they need during this difficult time.

“Families and workers continue feeling the health and economic impacts of coronavirus,” Steil said. “Workers are out of work through no fault of their own and families are concerned about making ends meet.”

Steil continued, saying Janesville will be receiving over $265,000.

The CARES Act has provided $5 billion in community development grants to prevent, prepare and respond to the coronavirus, the representative’s officer noted. The Department of Housing and Urban Development announced the first round of CARES funding for $2 billion and the second round of $1 billion in May for state and insular area governments.

The grants to the Wisconsin communities are part of the third tranche of the Community Development Block Grant through CARES.

