Advertisement

Southeast Wisconsin communities to receive $3.3 million in CARES funding

(WOWT)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Communities across Southeast Wisconsin will receive over $3.3 million in CARES funding Wednesday to address the needs of those affected financially by COVID-19.

Rep. Bryan Steil announced that Janesville, Racine and Kenosha will all receive the federal assistance, as well as Milwaukee and Waukesha counties. According to a news release, Steil said he was glad to see these communities getting the assistance they need during this difficult time.

“Families and workers continue feeling the health and economic impacts of coronavirus,” Steil said. “Workers are out of work through no fault of their own and families are concerned about making ends meet.”

Steil continued, saying Janesville will be receiving over $265,000.

The CARES Act has provided $5 billion in community development grants to prevent, prepare and respond to the coronavirus, the representative’s officer noted. The Department of Housing and Urban Development announced the first round of CARES funding for $2 billion and the second round of $1 billion in May for state and insular area governments.

The grants to the Wisconsin communities are part of the third tranche of the Community Development Block Grant through CARES.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Madison Mayor expands contracts for fall 2020 youth employment opportunities

Updated: moments ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway says the City will expand contracts for fall 2020 youth employment opportunities.

News

Teen driver hits, kills 7yo student walking to school bus in Kansas

Updated: moments ago
|
By Nick Viviani
A seven-year-old girl in Kansas was killed Wednesday morning after she was struck by a car as she tried to board her school bus.

Local

Sheraton Madison announces completed $15 million renovation

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
The Sheraton Madison announced their $15 million renovation was complete on Wednesday and the project was a “complete re-imagination” of the property.

Coronavirus

Parisi urges UW on-campus students home and go to online classes

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Nick Viviani
Dane Co. Executive Joe Parisi wants the University of Wisconsin-Madison to send all of its undergraduates home for the rest of the semester.

Latest News

Local

Monona to purchase lakefront property to increase public access

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
The city of Monona was approved to purchase the historic San Damiano property Tuesday from St. Norbert Abbey in an effort to increase public access to the lakefront and increase public open space.

Coronavirus

15 new COVID-19 deaths reported as new cases continue upswing

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The seven-day rolling average for new COVID-19 cases continued its dramatic upswing after a brief downtick following the Labor Day holiday.

State

TSA find loaded gun in Appleton woman’s carry-on bag

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Transportation Security Administration officers stopped a woman Friday at a security checkpoint from bringing a loaded gun in her carry-on bag.

High School

UW will not host any WIAA championships this year

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The University of Wisconsin-Madison will not be hosting any of the WIAA state tournaments this fall, should they happen at all.

News

Poll: Biden maintains edge in Wisconsin over President Trump

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Gabriella Rusk
For the presidential race, the poll found that among Wisconsin likely voters, 47 percent say they will vote for Joe Biden and 43 percent will vote for Donald Trump

News

1 dead, another injured after fatal semi crash on I-39/90 near Edgerton

Updated: 4 hours ago
I-39/90 near Edgerton blocked both directions due to crash