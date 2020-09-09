Study links Sturgis Rally to 250,000 coronavirus cases; Noem calls report ‘fiction’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A new study says the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally was a “superspreading” event responsible for hundreds of thousands of coronavirus cases, though South Dakota health officials are questioning the study’s findings.

The study, published by the Germany-based IZA Institute of Labor Economics, suggests that the rally is linked to more than 250,000 coronavirus case across the country, which in turn generated around $12.2 billion in public health costs. But state officials, including Gov. Kristi Noem, are dubious about the researchers' methodology - and the fact it has not been peer-reviewed.

We estimate that over 250,000 of the reported cases between August 2 and September 2 are due to the Sturgis Rally. Roughly 19 percent of the national cases during this timeframe. https://t.co/6tCCV6aXYf — Andrew Friedson (@FriedsonAndrew) September 6, 2020

An estimated 462,000 people attended the 10-day rally in mid-August, which went forward this year despite concerns from some local officials. The Associated Press previously reported most of those who attended did not follow the state department of health’s social distancing guidelines.

While no government agency has monitored all cases tied to the rally, previous estimates from various media outlets were in the low hundreds, including a tally of 260 reported a week ago by the Washington Post. These reports relied on data released by individual states. One COVID-19 death, a Minnesota man, has been confirmed as directly linked to the rally.

What’s in the study?

In the study, a team of four professors used anonymized cell phone data in order to study the analyze of the coronavirus following a major event. They focused on three geographic areas: the immediate Sturgis area, South Dakota, and the rest of the United states.

Researchers used the phone data to track where people came from and to see what places they congregated in during the rally. They then used statistical coronavirus data from the CDC and individual states to extrapolate how the virus may have spread.

Locally, researchers found coronavirus cases increased between 100-200 percent in the weeks following the rally, which translates to between 177 and 195 more total cases in Meade County due to the rally. Statewide, they estimated the rally increased total cases by between 3,185 and 3,441. Outside South Dakota, researchers tracked data by county. They found the counties that had the largest number of people who attended the rally saw an increase of COVID-19 cases of over 10 percent in the weeks following the rally.

In total, the study estimates the rally is responsible for 266,796 additional COVID-19 cases, resulting in total health care costs of over $12.2 billion.

“This is enough to have paid each of the estimated 462,182 rally attendees $26,553.64 not to attend,” researchers stated.

In addition, the study used the data to analyze the effect of state policies - including mask mandates and business restrictions - on the spread of the coronavirus. Researchers say in states with stronger mitigation policies, counties with higher inflows into Sturgis saw much lower rates of growth in COVID-19 cases after the rally - 2.6% lower, to be exact, which researchers say is statistically significant.

“While we cannot rule out that there may be other explanations besides policy differences to explain the heterogeneous inflow effects we observe, they are suggestive of the fact that the local COVID-19 policy environment may serve as an important defense (or facilitator) of COVID-19 resulting from a super-spreader event,” the report stated.

State response

State health officials took issue with several aspects of the study. In a media briefing Tuesday, state epidemiologist Joshua Clayton said the paper has not been peer-reviewed. Clayton also said the study did not account for several external factors, including the opening of universities and K-12 schools in South Dakota.

“The results do not align with what we know of the impacts of the rally among attendees in the state of South Dakota,” Clayton said.

South Dakota Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon questioned the study’s use of cell phone data to to track case count.

“I don’t think we’ve seen that kind of link proven before,” Malsam-Rysdon said.

Malsam-Rysdon also questioned the study’s health care cost estimate. In the study, researchers used an estimate from a separate study suggesting each COVID-19 case generates roughly $46,00 in health care costs. Malsam-Rysdon cautioned about models that "can’t be verified by other factual numbers,” which she said was the case with this study.

The South Dakota Department of Health has tracked 124 COVID-19 cases directly linked to the rally within the state, though the state does not track secondary cases of people who caught the virus from someone who was infected at the rally.

This report isn’t science; it’s fiction.

Gov. Noem issued a press release Tuesday downplaying the study in much stronger language.

“This report isn’t science; it’s fiction. Under the guise of academic research, this report is nothing short of an attack on those who exercised their personal freedom to attend Sturgis. Predictably, some in the media breathlessly report on this non-peer reviewed model, built on incredibly faulty assumptions that do not reflect the actual facts and data here in South Dakota," Noem said. “At one point, academic modeling also told us that South Dakota would have 10,000 COVID patients in the hospital at our peak. Today, we have less than 70. I look forward to good journalists, credible academics, and honest citizens repudiating this nonsense.”

Listen to the full S.D. Dept. of Health briefing below

Who performed the study?

The study is formally called “The Contagion Externality of a Superspreading Event: The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally and COVID-19.” It was led by the San Diego State University Center for Health Economics and Policy Studies, though researchers from several universities took part through the IZA Institute of Labor of Economics organization.

According to its website, IZA is a “nonprofit research institute and the leading international network in labor economics, comprising more than 1,600 scholars from around the world.” It specializes in helping professors from various fields work together to perform unique research.

The group has studied the spread of the coronavirus at other large events, including President Donald Trump’s rally in Tulsa and various Black Lives Matter protests. Those events did not see a local spike in cases like in the Sturgis area, though researchers say this is because many Sturgis residents took part in the event.

