Teen driver hits, kills 7yo student walking to school bus in Kansas

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A seven-year-old girl in Kansas was killed Wednesday morning after she was struck by a car as she tried to board her school bus.

According to the Dickinson Co. (Kan.) Sheriff’s Office, the school bus was heading west when it stopped along a highway, near the city of Abilene, so the little girl could get on. Investigators say that’s when she was hit by a 2008 Ford Focus being driven by a 15-year-old high school student on her way to school.

The superintendent for Salina Catholic Dioceses Geoff Andrews said the 7-year-old, who was later identified as Cecelia Graf, was taken to Abilen Memorial Hospital where she later died.

“We have activated our crisis plan and a team of counselors is available at St. Andrew’s in Abilene for students, staff and families,” said Andrews. “We will do our best to provide support and will continue to work through these most difficult situations together.”

Abilene Public School administrators and counselors say they will be providing support for students struggling with the news and if any parents believe their child is having difficulty at school, they are welcome to call the child’s school office to make plans to pick them up.

The Sheriff’s Office and Kansas Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate her death.

