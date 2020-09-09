Advertisement

“New Teachers and the Pandemic” - How new teachers are navigating the school year through a screen

Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 4:27 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - All of the studying and classroom observation hours in college never prepared this new crop of teachers for online learning.

“It’s really hard,” said Alex Lang. “It’s definitely an experience I thought I would never have to through. I never wanted to go through.” She is doing her student teaching in the Sun Prairie School district.

It’s a similar experience for Fiona Milchman. She’s a first-time teacher in the School District of Beloit. She never imagined when she did her student teaching last fall that her first year on the job would be done through a screen,

“I went into teaching and into education because I believe that every student can learn, can grow, and can succeed,” said Milchman. “That belief remains true whether we are in a pandemic or not.”

Thursday night, only on NBC15 News at 10, “New Teachers and the Pandemic.” NBC15′s Amy Pflugshaupt shows us how these first time teachers are learning right alongside their students as they try to navigate this new virtual world of education.

