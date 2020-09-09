BREAKING: 1 dead, another injured after fatal accident on I-39/90 near Edgerton

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, person is dead and another is injured after a crash between Janesville and Edgerton early Wednesday morning.

In a press release, WisDOT says just before 4:00am this morning, a semi driving southbound collided with another semi heading northbound along I-39 at mile marker 166. the semi driving northbound then became engulfed in flames.

Northbound lanes are closed past WIS 26, while lanes going southbound are closed beyond WIS 59.

The Janesville Police Department is suggesting a detour from Janesville Highway 14 west to north on Highway 51 to Edgerton. estimated wait times are expected to last at least 2 hours.

We will continue to update this developing story.

