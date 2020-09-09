Advertisement

Turnbull impressive in 6 innings, Tigers rout Brewers 8-3

Detroit Tigers relief pitcher Bryan Garcia throws during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Detroit Tigers relief pitcher Bryan Garcia throws during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DETROIT (AP) - Spencer Turnbull allowed three hits in six scoreless innings, and the Detroit Tigers broke the game open with five runs in the fifth on their way to an 8-3 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers.

It wasn’t all good news for the Tigers, however. Second baseman Jonathan Schoop, who leads Detroit with eight home runs, left with a right wrist contusion after being hit by a pitch in the fourth.

Turnbull struck out three and walked three as the Tigers pulled within one game of the New York Yankees for the final postseason spot in the American League.

Jeimer Candelario homered and drove in four runs.

