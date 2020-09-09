Advertisement

UW will not host any WIAA championships this year

The WIAA discussed the fate of Fall sports on July 23 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.(WMTV)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The University of Wisconsin-Madison will not be hosting any of the WIAA state tournaments this fall.

The high school athletic association had scratched the 2020 football state finals being played at Camp Randall Stadium in July, but Wednesday’s decision will now affect the girls' golf, tennis, and swimming and diving championships.

“Since July, we’ve been talking with the Board of Control, our members and UW Athletic Department personnel, and we understand our need to take a new and different approach to this year’s events,” WIAA Executive Director Dave Anderson said.

UW’s Vice Chancellor for Finance and Administration John Horn attributed the decision to "the situation here in Dane County related to COVID-19.

“We look forward to when the conditions of the pandemic improves and Dane County and campus policies change to allow larger, non-essential events,” he added, noting the tournaments normally provide “once-in-a-lifetime experiences for student-athletes and their families.”

WIAA officials said all tournament schedules and their venues are subject to change, depending on local, state, and national guidelines. The organization plans to announce the locations for the tournaments and championships as soon as they are determined by its Board of Control.

