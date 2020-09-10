456 new COVID-19 cases reported in Dane Co. in past day

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - New data from Public Health Madison and Dane County shows 456 new COVID-19 cases were reported to the agency in the past day alone, sending the total confirmed in the county past the 7,000 mark.

Since the end of August, the PHMDC has recorded nearly 2,500 new cases.

“Our community is experiencing its first sustained, significant surge of illness since this terrible pandemic began,” Co. Executive Joe Parisi said. “. The task before all of us is great, as we are facing a public health emergency. We will have some incredibly difficult and sad weeks ahead if we don’t rally together now and stop this deeply disturbing trend.”

Parisi noted that a “vast majority” of the new cases are linked to the University of Wisconsin, which announced its own steps, including quarantines and online learning Wednesday night.

