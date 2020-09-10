58 UW- Madison student-athletes have tested positive for COVID-19 since June

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Fifty eight student-athletes at University of Wisconsin- Madison have tested positive for COVID-19 since June.

According to a news release, a total of 3,979 student-athletes and staff members have been tested between June 8 and Thursday.

A spokesperson for university athletics noted 25 student-athletes have tested positive at testing sites outside of athletics since their original return to campus.

The department added a total of 734 student-athletes have returned to campus as of Wednesday.

Student-athletes have been returning to campus for voluntary workouts and the start of the school year, which the spokesperson noted is part of a phased approach implemented by the athletic department.

The department will continue to isolate those who test positive for COVID-19, in accordance with previously stated protocols, and UW Athletics' Infection Response Team is monitoring their recoveries. The spokesperson did not mention how many of the positive cases have recovered or are active.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.