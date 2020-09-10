Advertisement

Arrests made in string of armed robberies that occurred within one hour, Janesville Police say

(WIFR)
By Katie Rousonelos
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 1:37 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - A nearly hourlong armed robbery spree came to an end in Janesville after police found the suspects' vehicle in a neighborhood where the crimes began, said Janesville Police.

The string of robberies began at 5:26 a.m. Thursday at a Kwik Trip on East Memorial Drive after Devonti M. Wilson, who was armed with a gun, demanded money and cigarettes, according to police.

They say the 36-year-old went inside the Lions QuickMart on Milton Avenue, the Exxon further down the street, and the Milton Avenue Walgreens demanding the same items.

Following the last robbery at 6:18 a.m., a detective saw a vehicle parked in the 500 block of Harding Street.

Wilson and Leonara Blakely were arrested and officers found clothing, cash, cigarettes, and a handgun inside the vehicle.

Police are investigating if the two Janesville residents are connected to a robbery that occurred on Tuesday at the Lions QuickMart.

Anyone with information on either of these crimes is asked to call the Janesville Police Department at 608-757-2244, CrimeStoppers at 608-756-3636, or submit an anonymous tip using the P3 app.

