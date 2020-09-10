Advertisement

Dane Co. Clerk criticizes Supreme Court decision to halt absentee ballot requests

November election absentee ballot requests
November election absentee ballot requests(WBAY)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The county clerk’s office criticized the Supreme Court’s decision to halt the printing of absentee ballots on Thursday, saying it could be a “huge disaster” and is deeply irresponsible.

County Clerk Scott McDonell reported that there are 150,000 absentee requests on file as of Thursday in the county and there is no way they could meet the federal statutes to mail out all ballots on file at this point.

McDonell continued saying this decision jeopardizes the right of overseas and military voters, especially in the light of challenges the office has seen with the US Postal Service.

“Just the delay of a decision is deeply irresponsible and jeopardizes the integrity of our election,” McDonell warned.

Madison has close to 100,000 requests alone, McDonell noted, and employees were planning to work all weekend. For other large counties, they will be in the same situation as Dane county, the clerk said.

If the Supreme Court decides to change the ballot at this time, the county would have to redesign the ballot, also in Spanish, burn any new election media and test all of the ballots. McDonell added they would also have to print 500,000 new ballots, package and sort the new ballots and deliver them.

In addition to the county clerk’s office having to do these steps, each municipality clerk would have to print labels, sort the requests by ballot type and stuff and mail them.

