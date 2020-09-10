Advertisement

Dane Co. Humane Society to host drive-through pet food pantry

Dog eating food from bowl
Dog eating food from bowl(AP)
By Katie Rousonelos
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Dane County residents will be able to get free pet food for their furry companions on Saturday.

The Dane County Humane Society is holding a drive-through pet food pantry that will provide thousands of pounds of pet food to anyone who needs it.

“With widespread success holding drive-through veterinary clinics, and over 6,000 pounds of food already distributed in the Allied Drive neighborhood and 53713 zip code, we’ve expanded our outreach to the wider Dane County community,” said Evan Hafenbreadl, Dane County Humane Society Public Relations Coordinator.

The drive-through pet food pantry is on Saturday, Sept. 12 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Dane County Humane Society at 5132 Voges Road in Madison.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, DCHS has done door-to-door delivery of pet food supplies and telemedicine veterinary calls through its Pets for Life Program. The program helps pet owners who have never received services or lacked financial needs to care for their pets.

