Early Light Frost Possible Tonight

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The southern half of Wisconsin spent much of Thursday under clouds and rain. That will change for at least some in the NBC 15 viewing area tonight. Surface high pressure has allowed some clearing over the northern half of the state today. That could extend into some of our northern counties overnight. A clear sky means cooler temperatures -- some places could fall back into the 30′s. The National Weather Service has issued a Frost Advisory for Juneau/Adams counties for early Friday morning.

The National Weather Service has issued a Frost Advisory for Juneau/Adams counties on Friday morning. (WMTV)

Temperatures in a few spots could get close to the lower and mid 30′s. Most of the area will remain well above that - especially close to the Illinois/Wisconsin state line. Clouds will linger farther south.

Lows will fall into the 30's across central & northern Wisconsin thanks to a clearing sky. (WMTV)

While not the earliest frost/freeze, it’s earlier than average. On average, southern Wisconsin sees the season’s first freeze within the first week or so of October. Northern and central portions of the state can see the first freeze at the end of September.

Median Average First Freeze for Wisconsin. Data is courtesy of the Midwestern Regional Climate Center's Vegetation Impact Program (VIC) (WMTV)

As with any Frost Advisory, bring in or cover sensitive plants to prevent damage. Luckily, this will be the coolest night of the next 7. Low temperatures will remain in the 50′s near Madison this weekend and next week.

