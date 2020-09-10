Advertisement

Early Light Frost Possible Tonight

Temperatures farther North could fall into the mid & upper 30′s under a clearing sky
By Brendan Johnson
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The southern half of Wisconsin spent much of Thursday under clouds and rain. That will change for at least some in the NBC 15 viewing area tonight. Surface high pressure has allowed some clearing over the northern half of the state today. That could extend into some of our northern counties overnight. A clear sky means cooler temperatures -- some places could fall back into the 30′s. The National Weather Service has issued a Frost Advisory for Juneau/Adams counties for early Friday morning.

The National Weather Service has issued a Frost Advisory for Juneau/Adams counties on Friday morning.
The National Weather Service has issued a Frost Advisory for Juneau/Adams counties on Friday morning.(WMTV)

Temperatures in a few spots could get close to the lower and mid 30′s. Most of the area will remain well above that - especially close to the Illinois/Wisconsin state line. Clouds will linger farther south.

Lows will fall into the 30's across central & northern Wisconsin thanks to a clearing sky.
Lows will fall into the 30's across central & northern Wisconsin thanks to a clearing sky.(WMTV)

While not the earliest frost/freeze, it’s earlier than average. On average, southern Wisconsin sees the season’s first freeze within the first week or so of October. Northern and central portions of the state can see the first freeze at the end of September.

Median Average First Freeze for Wisconsin. Data is courtesy of the Midwestern Regional Climate Center's Vegetation Impact Program (VIC)
Median Average First Freeze for Wisconsin. Data is courtesy of the Midwestern Regional Climate Center's Vegetation Impact Program (VIC)(WMTV)

As with any Frost Advisory, bring in or cover sensitive plants to prevent damage. Luckily, this will be the coolest night of the next 7. Low temperatures will remain in the 50′s near Madison this weekend and next week.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather Headlines

Split Labor Day Weekend Weather Expected

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 9:53 PM CDT
|
By Brian Doogs
The first half of the weekend looking much nicer than the second.

Weather Headlines

Add an umbrella to Monday's checklist - Rain chances are increasing

Updated: Aug. 30, 2020 at 5:36 PM CDT

Weather Headlines

First Alert: Cool Night Ahead

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 5:33 PM CDT

Weather Headlines

Portage residents feeling ‘lucky’ after strong storms cause near-misses

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 9:41 PM CDT
|
By Michelle Baik
Thursday night storms caused two close-call incidents in Portage.

Latest News

Weather Headlines

Heavy rains bring flooding to Columbia Co.

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 4:59 PM CDT
|
By Nick Viviani
The Columbia Co. Emergency Management Office is warning people that recent rains are pushing river level higher and flooding roads through the county.

Weather Headlines

Two deaths attributed to Hurricane Laura

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 8:56 AM CDT
This is the first reported death attributed to Hurricane Laura.

Weather Headlines

FIRST ALERT DAYS: Tracking dangerous heat and two rounds of strong storms through Friday

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 8:53 AM CDT

Weather Headlines

First Alert - Tracking borderline dangerous heat Monday and strong storms Monday night

Updated: Aug. 23, 2020 at 4:38 PM CDT

Weather Headlines

Abnormally dry conditions continue

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 10:08 PM CDT
|
By Brian Doogs
Drought conditions developing to the west.

Weather Headlines

Building heat with small weekend storm chance

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 9:45 PM CDT
|
By Brian Doogs
Without any appreciable rain this weekend, temperatures will push 90 degrees next week.