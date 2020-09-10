Fitchburg PD investigate man’s body found in Hatchery Hill Park

FITCHBURG, Wis. (WMTV) - A man’s body was found in Hatchery Hill Park on Wednesday afternoon.

According to a news release, FPD arrived around 4:00 p.m. to 3035 Cahill Main after someone reported finding an adult man who was not breathing and did not have a pulse.

FPD noted a preliminary investigation shows that the man had likely been dead for some time before being found by a passerby.

The Fitchburg Police Department and Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office is still investigating this incident. They do not believe there is any danger to the public at this time and no other information is available to be released.

