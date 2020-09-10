Advertisement

Fitchburg PD investigate man’s body found in Hatchery Hill Park

Close up Crime Scene tape generic
Close up Crime Scene tape generic(Source: Gray News)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 9:14 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FITCHBURG, Wis. (WMTV) - A man’s body was found in Hatchery Hill Park on Wednesday afternoon.

According to a news release, FPD arrived around 4:00 p.m. to 3035 Cahill Main after someone reported finding an adult man who was not breathing and did not have a pulse.

FPD noted a preliminary investigation shows that the man had likely been dead for some time before being found by a passerby.

The Fitchburg Police Department and Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office is still investigating this incident. They do not believe there is any danger to the public at this time and no other information is available to be released.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Education

UW- Madison to hold online classes for 2 weeks, 2 residence halls quarantined

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
University of Wisconsin- Madison announced Wednesday they will be shifting to two weeks of remote instruction and two residence halls will be in quarantine.

News

Multiple units respond to Sun Prairie barn fire

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
Multiple units are responding to a barn fire in Sun Prairie on County Highway VV.

Education

Albany Schools to go fully virtual after staff member tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
Albany School District announced Wednesday they will be going fully virtual until September 18 after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

News

MPD: Stick shift may have scared off thieves

Updated: 2 hours ago

Latest News

Local

HopCat announces they are permanently closing after 5 years

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
HopCat announced Wednesday afternoon they are permanently closing.

State

2 Milwaukee officers quit amid use-of-force allegations

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Two Milwaukee Police officers accused of punching a homeless man have resigned rather than face termination.

News

UW-Platteville working to prepare people for careers in cannabis

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Madison Fire Dept. and public health partner to create ‘Outbreak Response Team’

Updated: 3 hours ago

Local

MPD: Man angry over WiFi not connecting punches other man repeatedly

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
A man who became enraged when he couldn’t connect to WiFi punched someone in the head repeatedly and was arrested Monday evening.

Local

MPD: Man with cocaine, marijuana arrested after car crash

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
A man who was allegedly intoxicated during a car crash and had drugs in his car was arrested on Monday night.