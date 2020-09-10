Advertisement

Flags to be flown at half-staff Friday to honor those lost on 9/11

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 3:05 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Flags across the country will be flown at half-staff on Friday to honor the nearly 3,000 lives lost in the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

Gov. Tony Evers signed Executive Order #88 Thursday in support of ordering the flags to be flown at half-staff in Wisconsin, according to a news release.

This will be the 19th anniversary of September 11 and Gov. Evers said we will pay tributes to those who lost their lives, the loved ones and countless other heroes who responded during that time of need.

“We continue to strive toward that which has held us together when tragedy strikes, our resilience, our spirit of service, and the resolve to find strength through unity and purpose,” the governor added.

Evers encouraged those who wish to participate in the commemoration to be safe and follow all state health guidelines.

If people wish to volunteer, there is a list of virtual or low-contact opportunities available online, at United Way of Wisconsin, Serve Wisconsin and Wisconsin Volunteer Coordinators Association.

