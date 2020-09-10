Advertisement

Go Orange Day! Help fight hunger in our area by posting a picture

By Amelia Jones
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 6:19 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Help fight hunger in our area by wearing orange, taking a picture and posting it to NBC15′s Facebook page or Instagram with the hashtag #Orange4SHFB.

Orange is the color for hunger awareness which is why you’re encouraged to wear orange in the pictures. Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin said during the pandemic food insecurity has increased by 61 percent. So far, Second Harvest has donated more than 357,000 boxes of prepackaged food for people and families facing hunger.

The goal is 3,500 pictures which would equal around 180,000 meals. Companies on zoom calls are encouraged to take a screenshot of the call with employees in orange and post it. For every photo sponsors will donate 20 meals.

