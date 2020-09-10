Advertisement

Mad dash: UW-Madison students stock up on groceries before two-week lockdown begins at 10 p.m.

By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 9:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A mad dash for quarantine supplies at campus grocery stores happened Wednesday evening after UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank announced a two week quarantine for two freshmen dorms.

NBC 15′s Brittney Ermon was at Fresh Madison Market on University Avenue between Witte and Sellery residence halls where she was told several students rushed in around 8:30 p.m. and were fighting over groceries.

Students living in the residence halls were given a two hour notice before the lock down begins at 10 p.m. Wednesday in the two halls.

