Madison man banned from UW-Madison campus for racist graffiti

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A 71-year-old Madison man is now banned from UW-Madison’s campus following a series of racist graffiti incidents last week, says UW-Madison Police.

UWPD announced charges against John Englert were referred to the Dane County District Attorney’s office on Thursday.

Police say Englert tagged the University Book Store, and St. Paul’s Catholic Student Center on Sept. 3. He is also accused of putting racist and hateful messages on several city and privately-owned properties as well.

UWPD says surveillance footage and city security cameras captured Englert in the act.

He was booked into the Dane County Jail on graffiti, criminal damage to property, and bail jumping charges.

