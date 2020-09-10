Madison police make arrest in nearly decade-old sexual assault

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Nearly ten years after two men chased down and sexually assaulted a woman in downtown Madison, investigators believe they know who one of those suspects is.

According to the Madison Police Dept., Juan Salgado-Arroyo appeared in court Thursday morning where he was charged with first-degree sexual assault while aided by others. His preliminary hearing was set for October 2 and, if convicted, Salgado-Arroyo faces up to 60 years in prison.

Investigators have not identified the second suspect.

MPD incident report states the attack happened in the early morning hours of August 22, 2011. The victim told investigators she was being chased by two men she did not know before she was shoved to the ground in the 1000 block of W. Dayton. A witness heard her screams and started yelling for help as well, sending the suspects running.

The police department obtained the DNA profiles of the suspects soon after she filed her report. That was entered into the Wisconsin Dept. of Justice’s DNA indexing system, which returned a match recently, leading to Salgado-Arroyo’s arrest.

